JoAnn (Monthemont) White
Maryville, TN - JoAnn (Monthemont) White went home to the Lord on November 14, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (White) Charner and her spouse Bob Charner, daughter Geniece (White) Bays and her spouse Ted Bays, and her son Philip White. JoAnn is also survived by granddaughters Krista (Charner) Wallner and Aubrey White and grandsons Max Charner, Alex Charner and David White. JoAnn taught for over 25 years in the Mt. Arlington and Roxbury Township School systems. She was a member and Elder of the Stanhope Presbyterian Church. Upon retiring, JoAnn moved to Tennessee and attended Fairview Methodist Church. JoAnn pursued painting in many mediums as a member of Rocky Top Decorative Painters and the Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild. JoAnn also enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally with family and friends throughout her retirement years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Best Friends Animal Society or The Nature Conservancy. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, Maryville, 865-738-0262, www.CremationByGrandview.com