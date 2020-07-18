Joanne Marie D'Onofrio D'Onofrio

Joanne Marie D'Onofrio born July 19, 1942 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Staten Island, New York. Died July 5, 2020 in Newton, New Jersey

Joanne D'Onofrio was born and raised in Staten Island, New York. She went to elementary school at St. Margaret Mary's and high school at St Peter's in Staten Island.

Following high school, she went on to nursing school at St. Mary's in Brooklyn, New York. She became a Registered Nurse and worked in the operating room at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

It was at Columbia where she met a charming young dental student, her husband of 52 years, the late Dr. Joseph J. D'Onofrio.

The couple married on July 30, 1966 and moved to Mobile, Alabama where their two sons Joseph Jr and Andrew were born. After living in the south, the family moved back to the north east, residing for a brief time at Beaver Lake, New Jersey and eventually settling in the family home in Sparta, New Jersey where they welcomed their favorite daughter Jennifer.

Joanne is predeceased by her husband Joe D'Onofrio, her parents Joseph and Anna Louden and survived by her children, Joseph, Andrew and Jennifer and her grandchildren Luka Papike, Zoe Papike, Skylar Papike, Lily D'Onofrio, Madelyn D'Onofrio and Emily D'Onofrio and her siblings Margaret Dieter, Robert "Buddy" Louden and Lawrence Louden.

Joanne loved her early days of being a nurse and then becoming a mother and raising her kids in the Lake Mohawk section of beautiful Sparta, N.J.

Later she volunteered as the head trainer for Pope John XXIII High School Football Team where she was lovingly referred to as "Mrs. D."

In 1995 she suffered stroke and after a long recovery worked at the Sparta bookstore and volunteered at Newton Memorial Hospital, working with other stroke survivors.

Joanne touched innumerable lives. She was an amazing cook and avid gardener. She enjoyed her tea, red wine and spending her summers at Beaver Lake, New Jersey with her friends and family.

The family will hold a memorial service at a future date. Her family invites you to make a donation in her memory to the Stroke Center at Newton Medical Center, 175 High Street, Newton, New Jersey 07860. The Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, NJ is in charge of private arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store