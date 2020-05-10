|
VERNON - Joanne Rose Jones, age 76, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Overlook Hospital in Summit.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Frank and Rose (Cappadonna) Vegliante, Mrs. Jones was raised in Palisades Park before moving to Sussex County in 1973. She had been a home health aide and retired from SCARC. Mrs. Jones was an active member of the Hope Church in Wantage, an active member of the Lafayette Federated Church Women's Bible Study Group, member of the Vernon Senior Center, member of the Vernon Leisure Group, and a member of St. Jude's Senior Group in Hamburg.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Norman Lee Jones on Jan. 16, 2016; her sister, Josephine Thimmel on April 27, 2020; and her daughter-in-law, Joey Costello on April 11, 2015. Mrs. Jones is survived by her son, Dave Jones, of Vernon; her daughter, Karina Phelan and her husband, John Phelan II, of Saddle Brook; her sister, Rosemarie Rotonda and her husband, Nicholas, of Ramsey; her brother, Al Vegliante and his wife, Phyllis, of Delaware; and her three grandchildren, Jake, Ryan, and Giana.
Due to government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Celebration of Joanne's life will be held for her family and close friends. Friends may log on to the funeral home website on Sunday to view a video of Joanne's memorial service.
Joanne loved to help others, especially children, and in her younger years taught the children at her church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020