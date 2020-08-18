1/1
Jody Dale Terwilliger
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jody Dale Terwilliger
Shohola, PA - Mr. Jody Dale Terwilliger of Shohola, PA died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ. He was 58. He was born July 15, 1962 in Sussex, NJ the son of the late Carl Terwilliger and the late Dorothy Schoonover Terwilliger. Jody married Luann G. Petrella 24 years ago on March 28, 1996 in Hawley, PA. He worked as a Bucket Operator and Arborist for Nelson Tree Service. He was a member of the Sussex Morris Conservation, Morris, NY. A family statement read: "Jody was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting with his dog Axel."
Surviving are:Wife:Luann Terwilliger at home, Daughter: Christine Balch and her husband Joshua, Miami, FL, Daughter: Joann Strattman and her husband Jesse, Lackawaxen, PA, Son:Harold Terwilliger, Shohola, PA, Son: Robert Terwilliger, Shohola, PA, Brother: Willis Terwilliger and his wife Sandra, Hawley, PA, Sister: Brenda Terwilliger and her companion Nick, New Berlin, NY, Brother: Carl Terwilliger, North Carolina, Sister-in-law: Renee Petrella, Tafton, PA, 5 Grandchildren: Tru, Bryce, Aya, Oakley and Jet. Also several nieces and nephews. Faithful companion, his dog Axel. Predeceased son: Ronald Trueman
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held private. Memorial contributions may be made to Charity of Donor's Choice. Funeral arrangements are by the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. To read the obituary on line or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved