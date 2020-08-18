Jody Dale Terwilliger
Shohola, PA - Mr. Jody Dale Terwilliger of Shohola, PA died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ. He was 58. He was born July 15, 1962 in Sussex, NJ the son of the late Carl Terwilliger and the late Dorothy Schoonover Terwilliger. Jody married Luann G. Petrella 24 years ago on March 28, 1996 in Hawley, PA. He worked as a Bucket Operator and Arborist for Nelson Tree Service. He was a member of the Sussex Morris Conservation, Morris, NY. A family statement read: "Jody was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting with his dog Axel."
Surviving are:Wife:Luann Terwilliger at home, Daughter: Christine Balch and her husband Joshua, Miami, FL, Daughter: Joann Strattman and her husband Jesse, Lackawaxen, PA, Son:Harold Terwilliger, Shohola, PA, Son: Robert Terwilliger, Shohola, PA, Brother: Willis Terwilliger and his wife Sandra, Hawley, PA, Sister: Brenda Terwilliger and her companion Nick, New Berlin, NY, Brother: Carl Terwilliger, North Carolina, Sister-in-law: Renee Petrella, Tafton, PA, 5 Grandchildren: Tru, Bryce, Aya, Oakley and Jet. Also several nieces and nephews. Faithful companion, his dog Axel. Predeceased son: Ronald Trueman
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held private. Memorial contributions may be made to Charity of Donor's Choice. Funeral arrangements are by the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. To read the obituary on line or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
