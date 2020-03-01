|
|
Jody L. Arnot
FRANKFORD - Jody L. Arnot, 45, of Frankford Township, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford Township.
Born in Newton, Jody was a longtime resident of Sussex County.
The daughter of the late George W. and Helen L. DeGroat Arnot, Jody is survived by her brother, George Arnot and wife, Darlene, of Sussex, as well as two nieces, Katelyn and Samantha.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020