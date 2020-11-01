Joel Benson Sparling
New Bern, NC - Joel Benson Sparling, 56, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Fredon Township, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, NC.
Joel was born and raised in Glen Ridge, NJ and was a long time resident of Fredon Township. He worked as a Director of Retail Operations for more than 25 years. Joel was a lifetime member of the Fredon Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Morris Minute Men Emergency Medical Services.
Joel is survived by his parents, Rev. Paul and Sally (Benson) Sparling; his daughter, Amanda Sparling; his son, Colin Sparling; his daughter, Jessica Sparling; his sister, Beth Sparling; his brother, Rev. Dan Sparling; and his beloved dog, Jack
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3:30 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860, with a Funeral Service at 3:30 pm, followed by a Firemen's Service at 4 pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.