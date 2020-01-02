Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
SGI Buddhist Center
719 American Legion Drive
Teaneck, NJ
View Map
More Obituaries for Joel Weinberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Weinberg


1941 - 2019
Joel Weinberg Obituary
STOCKHOLM, LAKE TAMARACK - Joel Weinberg, 78, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Joel was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 17, 1941, to Bernard and May (Rosenberg) Weinberg.
Joel was a Buddhist and an active member of the SGI-USA, a Buddhist organization, for over 40 years. Despite a long illness, he continued to live with determination, kindness and love for all of us who had the pleasure to know and love him in return.
Joel was the beloved husband of Linda Behr, devoted father of his daughters, Lauren and Tracy Weinberg and his son, Adam Weinberg and his wife, Jessica; and is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Karli, Ben, Trevor and Lizzie; his sister, Gail Vance and her husband, Gene, of Arizona; a brother, Alan Weber and his wife, Susan, of Florida; and his many nieces and nephews.
Joel proudly served in the United States Army. He was a home inspector in the Essex County area for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the SGI Buddhist Center, 719 American Legion Drive, Teaneck. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above Buddhist Center address would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home Franklin, NJ. For directions and condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
