WANTAGE - Johanna Kacmar, 82, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home. Born in Paterson to the late William Kern and Valmai (Morgan) Kemp, Mrs. Kacmar lived in Pompton Lakes before moving to Sussex County in 2004.

She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, was a past Girl Scouts leader, and was a former member of the Pompton Reformed Church in Pompton Lakes, where she served as an elder and deacon.

Mrs. Kacmar was predeceased by her granddaughter, Morgan DeHaan; her great-granddaughter, Hanna DeHaan; and her sister, Karoline Kern Little.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Stephen; her sons, William Maxwell and his wife, Cathy, of Hampton, David Maxwell, of Millsboro, Del., Scott Maxwell and his wife, Cath, of Bloomingdale, Stephen Kacmar, of Holland, Mich., Gregory Kacmar, of Nevada, and Russell Kacmar and his wife, Nancy, of West Milford; her daughters, Barbara Maxwell Reid and her husband, David, of West Warwick, R.I., and Kelly Jo Mobius and her husband, Dodd, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenince of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Johanna Kacmar's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.