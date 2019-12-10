Home

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
John A. "Jack" Cacchio


1930 - 2019
John A. "Jack" Cacchio Obituary
GLENWOOD - John A. "Jack" Cacchio, age 89, of Glenwood, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home.
Born in Mendham to the late John Paul and Bertha Ruth (Sorrells) Cacchio on June 26, 1930,
Jack worked as an electrician with IBEW Local 102 for 42 years. An active sportsman, Jack was a skilled rifleman, cyclist, and proud member of the NRA. He was also an avid reader and gardener. Jack especially loved his pets.
He was involved in AA for 49 years; beginning with one of New Jersey's first meetings, and starting and supporting many more. He helped hundreds achieve and maintain sobriety by working with them.
Predeceased by his daughter, Linda Cacchio; sister, Ruth Beznason; and brother, Billy Cacchio, Jack is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Eleanor (Vance) Cacchio; children, Nancy Meenan and her husband, John of Hawley, Pa., JoAnn Cacchio, of Branchburg, and Susan Zaleski and her husband, Jay, of Walden, N.Y.; grandchildren, Heather Nooitgedagt and husband, Pete, Rachel Sullivan and husband, Eric, Sarah Cacchio, and Danielle Zaleski and her fiancé, John Levison; and great-grandchildren, Kasadi, Levi, and Payton.
Visitation for Jack will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral services for Jack will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home. Burial in the Glenwood Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choosing. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
