WEST CHESTER, Pa. - John A. Lepes Jr., of West Chester, Pa., former resident of Ridgefield, Conn., and Newton, N.J., died at his home Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
John was born June 8, 1934, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to the late John and Helen (Banki) Lepes. After graduating from Newton High School in Newton, N.J., he joined the Army, serving in Japan as an anti-aircraft gunner.
John received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. In 1969 John and his family left Newton and moved to Ridgefield, Conn., where he started his new job at Xerox headquarters in Stamford, Conn. He was a corporate tax accountant there for 30 years. During his tenure at Xerox, he received the President's Achievement Award for extraordinary contribution to the company.
Upon retiring, John and his wife, Ruth, enjoyed traveling and spending time at their homes in New Hampshire and Sedona, Ariz. His favorite hobbies were coaching his son's little league baseball teams, working tirelessly on his cars, hiking the Red Rocks in Arizona, volunteering his time at the Chamber of Commerce in Waterville Valley, N.H., and caring for his adopted dog, Bear.
John is survived by his five children, spouses and grandchildren, Joann and Joe Mulvaney, of Ridgefield, Conn., and their children, Sarah, Andrew, Matthew and Owen; Lynda and Bill Miller, of West Chester, Pa., and their children, Erin and Adam; John B. Lepes and Kathy McNeil, of Flanders, N.J., and their children, John and Rachel; Jason Lepes, of Chandler, Ariz., and his daughter, Everly; and Lisa and Scott Puleo, of Marblehead, Mass., and their children, William, Wesley and Vivienne. John is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Caroline Schimenti. He was predeceased in death by his wife, Margaret Ruth Lepes.
A memorial service will be held later when family and friends can celebrate John's life together. Memorial donations may be made to the Baleville Congregational Church, 6 Church Rd., Newton, NJ 07860 or The Humane Society of Sedona, 2115 Shelby Dr, Sedona, AZ 86336.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2020