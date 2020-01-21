|
HACKETTSTOWN - John B. Delea, 76, of Hackettstown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown.
Born in Yonkers, N.Y., John moved to Sandyston when he was in the fourth grade. He was a longtime resident of Sandyston before moving to House of the Good Shepherd in 2016. He was a supervisor for Sprint, now Century Link, for 39 years before his retirement in 1996. A member of the Harper Farm Hunting Club, John was a former member of Branchville Rotary, a former member and past president of Branchville Businessmen's Club, and a former member of the Port Jervis Elks. He was also a former Boy Scout leader in Sandyston.
The son of the late Garrett and Shirley (Stowe) Delea, John was also predeceased by his wife, Lois, in 2009, and three brothers, David, in 2013, Lewis, in 1999, and Robert, in 1947. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Melnick and husband, Skip, of Milford, Pa., and Sharon Delea, of Lake Hopatcong; two sisters, Patricia Bird, of Santee, Calif., and Judy Lipscomb, of Franklin; one brother, Alan Delea, of Sandyston; four grandchildren, Krista Predmore Herderson, Alex Melnick, Jackson Melnick, and Nathan Melnick; as well as three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Hainesville Cemetery following the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Sandyston Township Fire Department, 133A Route 645, Sandyston, New Jersey 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 21, 2020