|
|
FRANKFORD - John B. VanDuzer Jr., 75, of Frankford, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Pine Island, N.Y., John was a longtime resident of Sussex County. He worked for the County of Sussex for 11 years before his retirement.
The son of the late John and Nellie VanDuzer, John was also predeceased by his brother, Frank VanDuzer Sr., and his sister, Loretta Weldon. He is survived by his wife, Rose VanDuzer; his son, Darrell VanDuzer, of Stillwater; his sisters: Gloria Stormes, of Sussex, Ester Storms, of Flanders, Marlene O'Toole, of Larksville, Pa., Delores VanDuzer, of Newton, and Linda DelBagno, of Green; and his brother, James VanDuzer, of Newton.
Services will be held in our hearts and mind.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020