Home

POWERED BY

Services
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
8:30 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin RC Church
Middlesex, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Degutis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Degutis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Degutis Obituary
ISELIN - John Degutis, 87, formerly of Middlesex, died early Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, at the Center of Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains.
Born and raised in Elizabeth, John attended Jefferson High School. While in school, he worked for Singer Sewing Company and then graduated from the Newark College of Engineering.
John worked as a manufacturing engineer for Elastic Stop Nut Corporation in Union, Howell Electric Motors in Plainfield, and finally retired from Electro Dynamics in Avenel. After retirement and following his passion, John enjoyed working as a photographer for the New Jersey Herald.
With many interests in helping others, John was a lifelong volunteer for the Middlesex Borough Rescue Squad, Plainfield Rescue Squad, and Hampton Fire and Rescue Squad. He was a member of the New Jersey State First Aid Council, co-chairman of the Hampton Township Board of Health, a member of the New Jersey State Fire Police Association, as well as being a past commissioner and deputy commissioner of the Sussex County Fire Police Association.
John was also a former president and longtime member of the Hampton Township Senior Club and president of Photographers of Sussex County.
One of John's favorite activities was spending his days and evenings at his lake house with his children and grandchildren. Boating, fishing, barbecues and being handy were just a few things that brought joy to John and those around him.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years Barbara (Plotkin) Degutis; three children, Linda Bozzo and husband, Eugene, of Piscataway, Kenneth Degutis and wife, Nicole, of South Bound Brook and John Degutis and wife, Julie, of South Plainfield, and stepson, David Rosalin, of Tuckerton.
He will also be missed by his five grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Johnathan, Macey and Juliana and great-grandson, Talon.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex (www.middlesexfuneralhome.com ), followed by a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin R.C. Church, Middlesex, at 9:30 a.m. Family and friends may gather in the funeral home from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Middlesex Rescue Squad, 1400 Mountain Ave., Middlesex, NJ 08846 or the Hampton Township Fire and Rescue, 189 Old Halsey Myrtle Grove Road, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now