RIP John
Glad I got to know you , always enjoyed working together
You were a goid man
BUSHKILL, Pa. - John Derbyshire, 66, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020. John was born on June 3, 1953 in Paterson to John H. and Marie (Kalle) Derbyshire. John was a longtime resident of Vernon and lived the last four years in Bushkill, Pa.
John was a former woodshop teacher at the Willow Glen Academy and was currently a public safety officer for the Pine Ridge Community Association. John was a member of the NRA and was an avid fan of NASCAR and the New York Mets. He had a contagious laugh that could cheer anyone up and will never be forgotten.
John was predeceased by his sister, Suzanne Salge.
John was the loving husband of Robynn (Wells) Derbyshire. He is survived by his children, Carl Stevenson and his better half, Kayla Marchioni, of Mount Arlington, and Rebecca Stevenson and her fiancé, Chad Strunk, and his granddaughter, Jaylynn Strunk, all of Stroudsburg, Pa. He is also survived by his nephew, Christopher and his wife, Kim Lewis, of Swedesboro.
Due to government restrictions, graveside services will be private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, NJ. For those who wish to make a donation, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, NJ. For condolences, see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 29, 2020.