BRANCHVILLE - John E. "Jack" O'Krepky, age 80, of Branchville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He is mourned by many including his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline. He was father to Kris (John) Morrissey, Karen O'Krepky, Steve O'Krepky, and Michael O'Krepky, and grandfather of ten.
Born July 18, 1939, in Linden, Jack earned his B.S. in engineering from the University of Missouri and attended a master's program at Cornell University. Jack operated an engineering practice in northern New Jersey for the past 40 years. A businessman, world traveler, and loyal friend, Jack's legendary presence will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 30, 2020