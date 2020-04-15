|
UNIONVILLE, N.Y. - John E Russell, 73, of Unionville, N.Y., passed away April 10, 2020, peacefully. He was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Sussex, N.J.
John was predeceased by his parents, John A. and Bertha Rome Russell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jo Anne Sutton, and son, Jason S. Russell.
John graduated from Sussex High School in 1964 and spent most of his life doing what he loved, farming. He ran Kovacs Farm in Westtown for many years. He also worked at Sussex High School until his retirement.
John is survived by his daughter, Shari Russell Bailey (Barry), of Greenville, N.Y.; grandchildren, Erica Laird (Matthew), of Middletown, N.Y., Kyle Laird (Nicole), of Greenville, N.Y., Jenna Laird (John), of Plattekill, N.Y., GinaMarie Russell, of Manhattan, N.Y.; siblings, Sharon Kardos (John), of Sussex, N.J., Jeanette Hovey (John), of Sussex, N.J., Bruce Russell (Pamela), of Sussex, N.J., Dwayne Russell (Paula), of Sussex, N.J., Joann Russell, of Cuddebackville, N.Y., and Carl Russell (Dawn), of Sussex, N.J.; great-grandson, Aiden J. Laird, of Greenville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 15, 2020