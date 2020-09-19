John F. Higgins
Wantage - John F. Higgins, age 71, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. Born in The Bronx, New York to the late Murty and Irene (Henihan) Higgins, Mr. Higgins had lived in California and Fair Lawn before moving to Sussex County in 1994. He had been a member of the International Long Shoremen's Local Union 1804-1 of Newark and had worked at the Apexel Maher Terminals in Elizabeth. In his younger years, Mr. Higgins enjoyed playing various sports. He was an accomplished carpenter, enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and was a member of the USGA. Mr. Higgins is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy (Shinkle); his daughter, Sarah I. Riley and her husband Joseph of Wantage; his brother, Patrick Higgins and his wife Nancy of South Carolina; his two grandchildren, Bear and Reese Riley; and his beloved dog, Henry. Due to the government health restrictions, a public visitation will not be scheduled. Private cremation services have been held and a memorial service will be held for the family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 p.m.. Family and friends interested in viewing the service online via Zoom, may check the funeral home website for the log in information. If you would like to contact Nancy Higgins (973)809-7529 or Sarah Riley (973)600-9142, please know that they welcome your call. If you prefer to send a card, please mail directly to the funeral home and they will make sure that the family receives your written correspondence. The mailing address is: Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street, Sussex, New Jersey 07461. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in John's memory to the Wantage Township First Aid Squad or the Wantage Township Fire Department, 888 Route 23, Wantage, NJ 07461 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com