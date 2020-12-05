1/1
Ogdensburg - Harris, John G., age 72 passed away at his home in Ogdensburg, NJ on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A retiree and homemaker, and lifetime resident of New Jersey with homes in Maywood, Paterson, East Brunswick and born in New Brunswick. He was predeceased by his mother, Irene Bellafronte his father, Russell, and his brother, Cordell. He is survived by his Life Partner of 45 years, Fred Weierstall, his brother, Russell, his son, John, and 3 grandchildren. He was a graduate of New Brunswick High School. His working career was primarily in Customer Service with Ingersoll Rand along with a variety of small tool companies. Arrangements are being coordinated with Volk Leber Funeral Home in Oradell, NJ. You are encouraged to visit the website www.volkleber.com and make a personal entry in the guestbook. The family requests, in order to be of most benefit, any expressions of sympathy or condolence be directed in the form of a donation to one of these several programs that meant so much to John. They are https://www.stjude.org/donate; https://www.marketstreet.org; https://rbari.org; https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. A memorial service celebrating John's life is being planned for a later date.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
