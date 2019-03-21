LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. -- John Greeley Howe, 83, of Lake Monticello, Va., passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Delaware County, Pa., son of the late Caryl Greeley Howe and Miriam Shugg (Anthony) Howe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John G. Howe Jr.; stepson, Bob Ross; stepdaughter, Cherie Ross; and a brother, David Howe. John was a retired airline pilot, having flown with Pan American Airlines for more than 20 years. He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion; a Master Mason with the Musconetcong Lodge #42; and enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. While living in Byram, N.J., John was involved in the local Boy Scouts of America; was a coach for the Andover Arrows; served as a Committeeman of Byram Township, where he was also a member of the Planning Board; and was a member of St. Joseph's Episcopal Church. In his younger days he loved fishing, hunting and annoying air traffic controllers. Survivors include his wife of more than 36 years, Jeannette Willis Howe; children, Michelle Rosman, Stephen Howe, Rick Howe, Julie Meserve, Sue Kneip and David Ross; 12 grandchildren, Jack Rosman, Luke Rosman, Noah Meserve, Elizabeth Howe, Arianna Meserve, Ashlee Ligon, Ryan Kneip, Christopher Ross, Nicholas Ross, Amber Cadle, Ariel Cuveas and Sarah Ross; two great-grandchildren, William Ligon and Henry Ross; sister-in-law, Joan Howe; niece and nephews, Carol Conners, William Howe and David Howe; and a number of other extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to gather immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 21, 2019