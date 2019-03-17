BLAIRSTOWN -- John Henry "Jack" Hilbert, 86, of Blairstown, devoted husband, father and grandfather, peacefully joined his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary (Birger) Hilbert; his son, John Graham Hilbert (Kim Tobin-Hilbert), of Rossville, Tenn.; his daughters, Karen Hilbert (Patty Dugun), of South Amboy, and Sharon Pivnick (Barry Pivnick), of Boynton Beach, Fla.; his sister, Gail Gannon, of Monmouth Beach; his sister-in-law, Barbara Birger, of Union; his grandchildren, John Hilbert (Kate Jutras-Hilbert), Colten Hilbert (Amanda Hilbert), Candice Zeni (Steve Zeni), Andrew Levinson and Daniel Levinson; and his great-grandchildren, Colten and Macie Hilbert, Hazel and Pearl Hilbert, and Graham Zeni. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Edward Hilbert. He was born in East Orange, on Oct. 6, 1932, to the late John Hilbert and Gertrude Sotz Hilbert, of Newark. The family relocated to Leonardo, where Jack graduated from Leonardo High School, then from 1953 to 1955 he proudly served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, Korean War. A carpenter by trade, he enjoyed a long and successful career with the Carpenters Local Union No. 2250 in Red Bank. Jack was a Freemason with the Monmouth Masonic Lodge 172. A family man to the core, he worked tirelessly to provide a safe and happy home. Upon retirement, he and his beloved Mary built a homestead they deemed The Alpha + Omega in Blairstown. A devout believer in Christ, he thoroughly enjoyed and often spoke of his friendships with fellow members of the Evangelical Free Church of Blairstown. As a volunteer, he traveled to Haiti to aid in the construction of new homes. In 2008, he was honored to receive the Warren County Distinguished Military Service Medal. He was sure to grab his 82nd Airborne hat anytime he was leaving the house. A symbol of great camaraderie, the cap attracted conversation from other servicemen, and Jack knew no stranger. Known to occasionally reminisce for hours with a person whose path he'd never cross again, Jack was a friend to all. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, with the funeral service immediately following at the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown (GPS Columbia, N.J). Pastor Todd Nathan of the Free Evangelical Church of Blairstown will be the officiant. The family requests memorial contributions be sent in memory of Jack to Operation Jersey Cares, P.O. Box 551, Somerville, NJ 08876. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019