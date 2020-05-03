Home

John Henry Miller II


1950 - 2020
John Henry Miller II Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - John Henry Miller II, 69, of Andover Township, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Andover Township.
Born in Edison on May 14, 1950, John was a salesman in the home improvement industry for many years before his retirement. He loved playing golf, watching sports and talking about sports. A fun and loving person, John always found it easy to get to know people. His daughters and grandchildren will always remember wonderful family vacations with him. John will be missed by family and friends.
John was predeceased by his son, John Henry Miller III, in September. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Benson and Sharon O'Meara; his son-in-law, Brian O'Meara; and his grandchildren, Ashley, Austin and Aaron Benson, Olivia O'Meara, Lilly Miller and Emma Pincock. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Miller, as well as four sisters and a brother.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020
