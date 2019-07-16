John J. Byrnes

BUSHKILL, Pa. - John J. Byrnes, 85, Korean War veteran of Bushkill, Pa., died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home.

Born in Waterbury, Conn., John lived in the Paulinskill Lake section of Stillwater Township for 14 years before moving to Bushkill in 1987. He was a plant supervisor at Walter Kiddie Company in Belleville for 25 years before his retirement 23 years ago. Active in the community, John was a member of American Legion Post 356 in East Stroudsburg, Pa., a member of Newton Memorial Post 5360 VFW in Newton, and a member of Eagles Aries 1106 in East Stroudsburg. He was always concerned for the welfare of his family and others in the community.

The son of the late John Sr. (Purple Heart recipient) and Julia Byrnes, John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Kathleen Byrnes (2017), and his adoptive parents, Thomas and Margaret O'Connor, of Passiac, N.J., who raised him due to the premature death of his parents when he was a preteen child. He is survived by four sons, John J. Byrnes and Donna Hoppes, Thomas J. Byrnes and wife, Gail, Michael K. Byrnes and late wife, Cindy (2015), and Douglas A. Byrnes and wife, Courtney; and six grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday,

July 20, at the Calvary Cemetery, 2324 E. Main St., Waterbury, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.stpetersorphanage.org or www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 16, 2019