Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church
294 South Sparta Ave
Sparta, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Celauro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Celauro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Celauro Obituary
MT. ARLINGTON _ John J. Celauro, 97, of Mt. Arlington, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mt. Arlington Senior Living in Mt. Arlington.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., John was raised in Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y., then moved to Syosset, N.Y., where he and his wife raised their family. He was a United States Army Airforce veteran, proudly serving as an aerial gunner on a B17 bomber.
John was the owner/operator of JMC Metal Labs in Medford, Long Island, N.Y., specializing in precision sheet metal manufacturing, for 30 years before his retirement in 1987. Following his retirement, he bought houses in Fort Myers, Fla., and Sparta.
John was a hardworking and successful man. He was extremely dedicated to his family. He also loved music, dancing and playing the guitar. He was an amazing storyteller and always found time to listen to others. Reminiscing to the sounds of the Caloosahatchee or Lake Mohawk, he would enthrall you with tales of his life. Always humorous and always heartfelt.
The son of the late John and Josephine (Cacciato) Celauro, John was also predeceased by his wife, Marion, in April of 2007, as well as his siblings, Salvatore, Lillian and Charles. He is survived by his daughters, Jo Ann Grana (Ron) and Christine Villamor (Chico); his grandchildren, Joseph Grana (Yvette), Jared Pollock (Amy), Nicole Chiong (Alex), Ronald Grana (Jennifer), Justis Villamor (Fallon), and Kristina Emokpae (Michael); and his great-grandchildren, John , Brady, Evan, Thomas, Sebastian, Justin, Abby, Zachary, August, Marshall, Samson, Levi, Wilder and Lucy. He is also survived by his sister, Mary DeSena (Mario) and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 South Sparta Ave,, Sparta, followed by entombment in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Newton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30- 9 p.m. and also on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to s, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now