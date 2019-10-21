|
|
MT. ARLINGTON _ John J. Celauro, 97, of Mt. Arlington, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mt. Arlington Senior Living in Mt. Arlington.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., John was raised in Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y., then moved to Syosset, N.Y., where he and his wife raised their family. He was a United States Army Airforce veteran, proudly serving as an aerial gunner on a B17 bomber.
John was the owner/operator of JMC Metal Labs in Medford, Long Island, N.Y., specializing in precision sheet metal manufacturing, for 30 years before his retirement in 1987. Following his retirement, he bought houses in Fort Myers, Fla., and Sparta.
John was a hardworking and successful man. He was extremely dedicated to his family. He also loved music, dancing and playing the guitar. He was an amazing storyteller and always found time to listen to others. Reminiscing to the sounds of the Caloosahatchee or Lake Mohawk, he would enthrall you with tales of his life. Always humorous and always heartfelt.
The son of the late John and Josephine (Cacciato) Celauro, John was also predeceased by his wife, Marion, in April of 2007, as well as his siblings, Salvatore, Lillian and Charles. He is survived by his daughters, Jo Ann Grana (Ron) and Christine Villamor (Chico); his grandchildren, Joseph Grana (Yvette), Jared Pollock (Amy), Nicole Chiong (Alex), Ronald Grana (Jennifer), Justis Villamor (Fallon), and Kristina Emokpae (Michael); and his great-grandchildren, John , Brady, Evan, Thomas, Sebastian, Justin, Abby, Zachary, August, Marshall, Samson, Levi, Wilder and Lucy. He is also survived by his sister, Mary DeSena (Mario) and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 South Sparta Ave,, Sparta, followed by entombment in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Newton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30- 9 p.m. and also on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to s, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 21, 2019