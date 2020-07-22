1/
John J. De (Jack) Boer Jr.
1941 - 2020
John J. (Jack) De Boer, Jr.
Stanhope - John J. (Jack) De Boer, Jr, age 78, of Stanhope, NJ died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown, NJ. John was born August 26, 1941 in Paterson, NJ to the late John J. and Elizabeth (Toomey) De Boer, Sr.
Jack served proudly in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1965. He was previously employed by Lyons Veterans Hospital, Lyons, NJ in the Fiscal Department for 30 years before retiring. In addition he was a Livery driver for Hoskings Livery, Hackettstown for several years. Jack was a Boston Red Sox and Patriot fan. He loved to travel and cruise the world, he met his wife of 52 years in Jamaica. He was an avid pet lover and will be greatly missed by his faithful dog, Hulu.
He is survived by his devoted wife: Joan (Washburn) De Boer, his four nieces, Amy D'Arcangelo and husband Jim, Joy Matranga and husband Chris, Julie Kranert and husband Chris, Jen Washburn, a sister-in-law, Diane Simmons, three great nephews, Ethan Kranert, Leonardo D'Arcangelo, Nathan Matranga and 1 great niece, Elise Kranert.
Visitation will be held at the Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on Friday morning from 9:30 am – 11:30 am.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at the Good Shepherd Church, Andover, NJ on Friday July 24, 2020 at 12 Noon, entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
