BRANCHVILLE - John J. Fletcher, 92, of Branchville, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home.
John was born in Branchville to the late Lucian and Marie (Amy) Fletcher and was a lifelong resident of Branchville. He was a graduate of Blair Academy in Blairstown and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Princeton University in 1950.
John was the owner and operator of the Culvermere Resort in Branchville for many years prior to his retirement in 1977. He was extremely dedicated to the resort and spent tireless hours building it up from just a small camp.
John was a member of the Branchville Businessmen and a former member of the Branchville Boro. Board of Education and Planning Board from 1960 to 1970. Overall, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his daughter, Judith Lee Fletcher; his grandson, John Fletcher; his brother, Dr. Lucian Fletcher; and his sisters, Altamae Kohlmeyer and Charlotte Yandle. He is survived by his beloved wife, Natalie (Poynter) Fletcher, whom he married June 3, 1950; his children, John Daniel Fletcher, Nancy Christine Love and husband, John, and Peter Joseph Fletcher and wife, Joanne; and his grandchildren, Victor, Natalie, Michael and Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Cheshire Home, 9 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Services are private under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Burial of cremains will take place in Branchville Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 29, 2019