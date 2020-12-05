1/1
John J. Pasko Jr.
John J. Pasko, Jr.
Stanhope - Pasko, John J. Jr. "Jack" age 77 of Byram Township, NJ passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 in the Morristown Memorial Hospital following complications due to COVID-19. Born in Hackensack, NJ Jack grew up in Hasbrouck Heights and had lived in Essex Fells, Rutgers Village Parsippany, and Boonton before moving to Byram Township in 1972.
Jack worked many years as a US Postal Employee in Morris Plains, NJ. He then went on to a long career with Warner Lambert, where he worked as a photographer and then as a Master Electrician. For 30 years he was also a successful, independent wedding photographer. As a motorcycle enthusiast, he was a member of the Blue Knights Chapter VIII, and Blue Knights Memorial Squad. His hobbies included flying remote control airplanes and nature photography. Jack never met a math puzzle he couldn't solve. He was known for his kindness, and loved by all who knew him.
Jack was the Son of the late John J. Sr. and Wilhelmina J. Pasko (Irizarry). Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Victoria J. (nee Harris), his children Shelley Clawson, Kevin Pasko and Wendy Korp. Also surviving are his sister Jeannie Kuzmak as well as his cherished grandchildren Amanda Clawson, Willow and Noah Pasko and Mackenzie Korp.
Due to COVID-19, immediate arrangements are private with a Memorial Celebration of John's Life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements and online condolences through Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton, NJ.
www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
