HIGHLAND LAKES - John J. Reeth Jr., age 90, of Highland Lakes, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, N.Y.
Born in Englewood to the late John J. and Lucy (Mueller) Reeth, John grew up in New Milford before moving to Highland Lakes in 1955. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his service, he worked at the River Edge Post Office for 30 years. Following that, he became postmaster of the Highland Lakes Post Office, eventually retiring in 1988.
Active in his community, John was a founding member of the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad. He also served on the River Edge Ambulance Squad. A parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, John and his wife, Ruth, were married there in 1957. Theirs was the second wedding ever performed there. John had also been a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon for many years.
Predeceased by his parents and four sisters, John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth (Meister) Reeth; children, John Reeth III and his wife, Valerie, Laura Mulcahy and husband, Tom, all of Highland Lakes, Mark Reeth, of Kennebunk, ME, and Paul Reeth and wife, Rebecca, of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Daniel, Kevin, and Brendan Mulcahy, and John, David, Hannah, Abigail, and Jonah Reeth; six great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth McGlew; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for John will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Highland Lakes. Entombment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 27, 2020