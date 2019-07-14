WANTAGE - John J. Sim Jr., 89, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Newark to the late John J. Sim Sr. and Olive (Mc Clean) Sim, he had been a resident of Sussex County for most of his adult life.

Mr. Sim had been a teacher for the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District until his retirement. Mr. Sim was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church.

Besides his parents, Mr. Sim was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Jean (Hooey) Sim in 2011 and his sister, Anne Yurchak. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Drs. Laura and Dana Selley, of Richmond, Va.; his brothers, William Sim and Robert Sim; and his sister, Barbara Yurchak.

A remembrance service of John Sim's life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St.(Route 23), Sussex. Friends are invited to stay to visit with the family after the service to celebrate Mr. Sim's life until 4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019