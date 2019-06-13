OGDENSBURG -- John "Ed" Kidd, 83 years old, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Newton Medical Center, Newton. Born to John and Frances Kidd in Fair Lawn, he had lived in Fair Lawn and Paterson before moving to Ogdensburg in 1962. Ed served with the United States Coast Guard during peacetime sailing on icebreakers in the Arctic. He received his B.A. and M.A. in education from William Paterson College and was studying toward his doctorate. While in college he tried out for the Cardinals as a catcher. Ed was a middle school teacher for Parsippany-Troy Hills for 35 years retiring in 1996. He also worked as a bus driver for Lakeland Bus Company during his summers. He was a parishioner, lector, cantor, collection counter and choir member for St. Thomas of Aquin R.C. Church, Ogdensburg. He was an avid bowler, golfer, singer and joker. He followed Pope John football and was a New York Giants and Yankees fan. Ed is best remembered as a dedicated family man. Everyone called him "Poppy" and he radiated joy wherever he was. An amazing man whose memory will shine through from everyone he has met. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Sally R. Kidd (2010), and a brother, Ronald Kidd, and was the devoted father of Tamara Weber and her husband, Richard, of Aurora, Colo., Scott Kidd and his wife, Robin, of Morganville, and Lorene Nolan and her husband, Daniel, of Wantage; loving grandfather of Michael, Scott, Matthew and his wife, Rachel, David, Kimberly and her husband, Alex, Cody, Jessica, Rebecca, Kyle, Laura and James; cherished great-grandfather of Tyler and Joseph; and sweetheart of Elaine Czarnecki. The family will receive their friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Thomas of Aquin R.C. Church, Ogdensburg. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Ogdensburg. Memorial gifts to St. Thomas of Aquin R.C. Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg, NJ 07439, or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 13, 2019