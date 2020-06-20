John L. Sullivan
Vernon Twp. - : John L. Sullivan, 79 years old, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford, NJ. Born August 18, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ, he grew up in Nutley, NJ.
John worked as a computer programmer for Ciba Pharmaceuticals in Summit, NJ and Royal Globe Insurance in New York City. He served as a Lieutenant in the Army National Guard for a few years and was honored to have served as Guard for John F. Kennedy as well as serving with his troops during the Newark and Plainfield Riots. After spending almost 39 years as an Irish Bachelor, he married the love of his life, Suzanne and they settled in Vernon Twp., NJ. They bought The Village Inn in Franklin and turned it into an Irish Pub. The pub was a popular place for the locals serving great food and Irish music on weekends. Gas Light Travel opened in 1985 and John's love for Ireland led him to charter flights to Ireland for vacation for many people. The Pub and Travel closed when the Sullivan's decided to retire in 2006. John and a group of local customers started the first St. Patrick's Day in Franklin in 1984. John and Sue were honored to be Grand Marshals of the Newton St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2013. Sue and John loved to travel to Cape Cod and many US Destinations as well as trips to the Caribbean, Europe and Australia as well as cruising. John was a huge Boston Red Sox fan impressing his grandson, Tommy with this love and enjoyed going to games in New York and Boston.
John is predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Sullivan, a sister, Catherine and a step grandson, Brian Russo and is the beloved husband of Suzanne(Sue) Sullivan(nee Pearce). Devoted stepfather of Steve Stefani and his wife, Heather of Hanover, PA, Pam Pitillo and her husband, Peter of Fuguay-Varina, NC and Patricia Montgomery and her husband, Robert of Bethlehem, PA. Loving step grandfather of Tommy Russo, Joseph and Samantha Stefani and Chris and Mia Pitillo. Step great grandfather of Allana and Braydon Russo.
Private cremation services by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Memorial Mass will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 75 Church Street, Franklin, NJ with a Memorial Visitation starting at 10 AM at the church. Due to Government Regulations, the Church will allow 35 people inside during the visitation and Mass and face coverings are required by all attendees. Interment of cremains to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
Vernon Twp. - : John L. Sullivan, 79 years old, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford, NJ. Born August 18, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ, he grew up in Nutley, NJ.
John worked as a computer programmer for Ciba Pharmaceuticals in Summit, NJ and Royal Globe Insurance in New York City. He served as a Lieutenant in the Army National Guard for a few years and was honored to have served as Guard for John F. Kennedy as well as serving with his troops during the Newark and Plainfield Riots. After spending almost 39 years as an Irish Bachelor, he married the love of his life, Suzanne and they settled in Vernon Twp., NJ. They bought The Village Inn in Franklin and turned it into an Irish Pub. The pub was a popular place for the locals serving great food and Irish music on weekends. Gas Light Travel opened in 1985 and John's love for Ireland led him to charter flights to Ireland for vacation for many people. The Pub and Travel closed when the Sullivan's decided to retire in 2006. John and a group of local customers started the first St. Patrick's Day in Franklin in 1984. John and Sue were honored to be Grand Marshals of the Newton St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2013. Sue and John loved to travel to Cape Cod and many US Destinations as well as trips to the Caribbean, Europe and Australia as well as cruising. John was a huge Boston Red Sox fan impressing his grandson, Tommy with this love and enjoyed going to games in New York and Boston.
John is predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Sullivan, a sister, Catherine and a step grandson, Brian Russo and is the beloved husband of Suzanne(Sue) Sullivan(nee Pearce). Devoted stepfather of Steve Stefani and his wife, Heather of Hanover, PA, Pam Pitillo and her husband, Peter of Fuguay-Varina, NC and Patricia Montgomery and her husband, Robert of Bethlehem, PA. Loving step grandfather of Tommy Russo, Joseph and Samantha Stefani and Chris and Mia Pitillo. Step great grandfather of Allana and Braydon Russo.
Private cremation services by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Memorial Mass will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 75 Church Street, Franklin, NJ with a Memorial Visitation starting at 10 AM at the church. Due to Government Regulations, the Church will allow 35 people inside during the visitation and Mass and face coverings are required by all attendees. Interment of cremains to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.