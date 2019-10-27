|
VERNON - John Lovland, 78, of Vernon, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at home.
Born in Jersey City, John was raised in Hasbrouck Heights and had been a longtime resident of Vernon. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era.
A member of Carpenters Union Local 620, Hudson County District, John was the owner/operator of Lands Contracting in Vernon. He was a member of Lafayette Federated Church and was dedicated to the Lord, his family, and country. John enjoyed restoring old cars and flying model airplanes.
The son of Johannes and Ethel (Andersen) Lovland, John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Abrahamsen) Lovland; his children, Daniel Lovland, of Montague, Suzanne Lukawski, of Wantage, Janice Thomas, of Wantage, and Lori Drew, of Wantage; as well as 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Eleanor Lovland and Joyce Bernhardt, both of West Milford.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette, with military honors to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial donations may be made to Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 27, 2019