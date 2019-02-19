SPARTA - John M. Curcio, born March 25, 1948, in Staten Island, N.Y., died Feb. 17, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Emilie (Krueninger) Curcio.

John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda (Argenziano) Curcio; daughters, Caralin McCreery and Sean McCreery, Emilie Smith and Peter Smith, and Robyn Ciccotelli and James Ciccotelli; and grandchildren, Evelyn Smith, Olivia Smith, Sasha McCreery and Vincent Ciccotelli. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Curcio, and several nephews and nieces including his godsons Charles Curcio and Richard Cronin IV.

He was a native of Staten Island and a graduate of Tottenville High School and Wagner College. John relocated his family to Sparta in 1988 and was an active member of the community as a coach of GALS Softball, a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Church, and a member of Lake Mohawk Country Club for over 30 years. John was self-employed as a corporate recruiter. He retired in 2012.

John's greatest pride and joy were his daughters, who have become successful adults and wonderful parents to his beautiful grandchildren. He will always be remembered by his family for the family vacations and holidays that they spent together. John was blessed with many good friends from the Tennis Terrace neighborhood and associates of GALS Softball.

Arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkinson Voice Project (parkinsonvoiceproject.org). Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 19, 2019