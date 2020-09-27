John M. Kopec Kopec
Wantage - John M. Kopec, age 67, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in New York, New York to the late Frank A. and Catherine M. (Wagner) Kopec, John has lived in Sussex County since he was ten years old. He had been employed as an Advertising Sales Associate for the New Jersey Herald before his retirement. John was a former Democratic Wantage Township Committeeman in Wantage and a former member of the Sussex County Library Commission. He enjoyed gardening and especially loved to landscape around his home. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Frank M. Kopec. John is survived by his wife and sweetheart since the fifth grade, Patricia (Jones); his son, John C. Kopec and his wife Ashleigh of Connecticut; his brother, Daniel Kopec of Chester; his four grandchildren, Zander, Wyatt, Corbin, and Carmella. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in John's memory to Market Street Mission, P.O. Box 1937, Morristown, NJ 07962 or Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill Street, Newton, New Jersey 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com