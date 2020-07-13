John M. Scala
Hopatcong - John M. Scala, 84, of Hopatcong passed away, peacefully, on Sunday July 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Morristown on November 4, 1935 to the late Henry and Lucy (DeVenezia) Scala John graduated from Madison High School, Madison, NJ, Class of 1954. John has resided in Hopatcong since 1964. He served proudly in the United States Naval Reserves from 1953-1961.
John attended trade school for carpentry and worked as a Carpenter for DeVenezia Construction, Co., of Whippany, NJ, and Conforti Construction, Co., of Bloomfield, NJ. He was a 50-plus year member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local Union 254. John enjoyed woodworking, selling his handmade items at crafts fairs and to raise funds for St. Jude's RC Church in Hopatcong. He was an avid sports fan and supporter of Hopatcong High School (HHS) athletics well into his later years. Both the HHS Football and Wrestling teams honored him as "Fan of the Year", presenting him with a team jersey and team jacket respectively.
John was a member of St. Jude's RC church for over 50 years, served as President of the Hopatcong Eagles Midget Football League during the 1970s, was a member of the Good Year's Club of Mine Hill, Hopatcong Seniors, Inc., and the Golden Lunch Bunch. In June of 2020, John along with wife Lola, were honored by the Borough of Hopatcong as "Seniors of the Year", for their decades of volunteerism, commitment, and good will toward the town and its residents.
Husband of 63 years to Lola Ann Scala, Father of John C. Scala, Karen M. Pendlebury, and Mark H. Scala. Grandfather of Aubrey L. Scala, Valerie A. Krohn, Daniel A. Noa, Christopher J. Scala, Chelsey R. Hudson, Gabrielle M. Liversedge, Samantha E. McDavitt. Step Grandfather of Jonathan T. Fendt and Jessica S. Fendt. Great Grandfather of Lauren E. Krohn, Rachel L. Krohn, Emily R. Krohn, Eden M. Hudson, Lola I. Liversedge, Chloe R. Hudson, and Francis R. Hudson.
John was predeceased by his two brothers, Nicholas L. Scala and Henry R. Scala.
John's Life Celebration will include visiting on Wednesday July 15 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday July 16 beginning 10:00 AM at St. Jude RC Church in Hopatcong. John will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery following Mass. For memorial donations, please consider St. Jude RC Church, 40 Maxim Drive, Hopatcong, NJ 07843. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com
.