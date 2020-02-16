|
PARKERSBURG, W. Va. - John Michael Zidek Jr., 75 of Parkersburg, W. Va., passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 12, 1944, in Franklin, N.J., a son of the late John M. Zidek Sr. and Edna (Storms) Zidek.
As a young man, John was a sought-after stone mason because of his artistic touch. That artistic touch turned into a career in the arts. Having worked in many mediums through the years, a short list of his accomplishments were making walking staffs for Waylon Jennings, Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson and numerous art pieces at the Art Expo in New York. He created the commemorative pin for NASA's Rover Landing on Mars in 1997 along with a showcase full of ribbons and awards from numerous art shows around the country. Visit JohnZidek.com to view some of his work.
Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Donna (Crawford) Zidek; two sons, John Zidek III (Karen), and Joel Crawford (JoLee); siblings, Gloria Marino (Steve), George Zidek (Carole), Joe Zidek (Robin), Bernard Zidek and Genevieve Salie (Steve); along with four grandchildren, Brianna Zidek Thorne (T. J.), Shad Fox (Katie), Alden Zidek, and Waylon Crawford; and three great-grandchildren, Brentley, Mason and Emma.
In keeping with John's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Following cremation, his remains will be buried alongside his family in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin, N.J.
Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, W. Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020