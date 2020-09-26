John P. Fell, Jr.
Wall - John Paul Fell Jr. 75 of Wall, NJ died on Friday, September 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, John lived in North Bergen and Andover, NJ before moving to Wall in 1993. John was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ where he earned his Bachelor's degree and his Master's degree from NJIT, Newark, NJ, both in mechanical engineering. He was an engineer for Mobil, ABB Lummus and PetroChem, New York, NY until his retirement. During his professional career John traveled the world, to five of the seven continents, and earned several patents in the heat transfer industry.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 40 years Eileen F. Fell in 2007 and his parents John Paul and Anna Elizabeth of Philadelphia. Surviving are 2 sons, John Paul Fell III and his wife Kelly of Brick, Brian Michael Fell and his wife Kathryn of Wall, a brother Gary Lee Fell of Philadelphia, PA, 2 sisters in law, Anne Pisano and Helen Elizabeth O'Rourke and his 2 beloved grandsons Brian Patrick Fell and Collin James Fell of Wall, who were his pride and joy. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family would also like to acknowledge his care provider Robert who was with and cared lovingly for him until the end.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, NJ. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to Wall H.S. Hockey Club or Wall Township EMS. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.