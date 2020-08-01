John P. Hosler
Lake Hopatcong - John P. Hosler passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old. John was born on February 13, 1934 in Orange, NJ to the late John H. and the late Lillian (Zink) Hosler.
John was a driller and blaster by trade and he worked at Weldon Quarry and D&F Well Drilling for many years before retiring. Mr. Hosler was also employed as a "the friendly" delivery man for Charlie Chip. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War. John was a longtime resident of Byram Twp., NJ before moving to Lake Hopatcong, NJ 5 years ago.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and planting his garden. John was also a die-hard NY Yankee and NY Giants fan and he was a little league coach for the Byram Bears. He was a member of the Cranberry Lake Fire Department, the VFW, the American Legion, the Elks Club (54+ years), the NRA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars but most importantly John loved spending time with his cherished family and many dear friends.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Janice (Wicks), his sons, Scott Hosler & his wife Karen and his son Tracy Hosler & his wife Regina and his daughter, Cheryl Hosler & her husband, Robert LaManna. Additional survivors include his 7 cherished grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and his brother, David Hosler. John was pre-deceased by his brother, Ronald Hosler and his sister, Lois Agnes.
John's Life Celebration Services will include a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, August 5th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ 07850. All services are entrusted to and under the care of the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider the Cranberry Lake Fire Department, 225 Route 206, PO Box 361, Andover, NJ 07821 or the Elks Lodge #782, 201 Howard Blvd., Mt. Arlington, NJ 07856
For additional information or to share a fond memory of John please visit www.leberlakeside.com