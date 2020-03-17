|
|
VERNON - John P. O'Connor passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 12, at home, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in Cork City, Ireland, March 6, 1929, to Margaret (Ryan) and McGann O'Connor. John emigrated from Ireland in 1947. He received his M.A. from St. John's University. He resided in the Pleasant Valley Lake Community over 40 years.
John led a very full life. He was employed as an auditor by the NYSA-ILA located in Manhattan. John loved spending time with his precious children. He coached all three of them in baseball and soccer in town. He was also actively involved with Boy Scout Troop 404 and a member of the Eagle Scout Board of Review. John served on the Vernon Township Board of Education for 12 years. He was a very devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Church.
After retiring in 2008, John enjoyed traveling and dinners out with his wife, Cathy. He also liked reading the papers and doing word searches. John loved playing with his grandchildren.
John is predeceased by his forever babies, Ryan, Keri, and Kris, who were stillborn, and two precious miscarried babies. His brothers, George and Willie, and his sisters, Suie, Pauline, Greta, Jennie, and Carmel, also predeceased him. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Catherine (Cathy) Anderson O'Connor; his daughter, Erin Mayhue and husband, Kris; his sons, John M. O'Connor and wife, Aura, and Matt J. O'Connor; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Rafael Castro; and nephews, Rafael W. Castro and Marco Castro and his wife, Gia. John was the proud grandfather (Baba) of Catalina O'Connor and David Mayhue. He will be missed by many relatives here and in Ireland and England.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS) Vernon. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Vernon. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The () or Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation 90 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2020