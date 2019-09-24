|
SPARTA - John R. "Jack" Corbett, 85, of Sparta, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was an electrician for IBEW Local 102 for 65 years, a Shriner in Livingston for over 20 years and a member and chief of the Lake Parsippany Fire Department for 15 years.
Jack was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Caruso. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ilona (Howarth) Corbett; son, James Pretot and his wife, Patricia; son John R. Corbett, Jr.; daughter, Maryellen Jacobs; and son-in-law, Chris Caruso. He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren, Ryan Caruso, Chelsea Caruso, Gabrielle Pretot, and Justin Pretot, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Jack's memory to the Ovarian would be greatly appreciated; 12221 Merit Drive Suite 1950 Dallas, TX 75251.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 24, 2019