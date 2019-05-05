MONTAGUE -- John Reznik, Sr., 91, of Montague, formerly of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. John was born and raised in South Bound Brook; he was a resident of Bridgewater from 1961 to 2000, and most recently lived in Montague. He served in the U.S. Navy during the World War II Era. John was a self-employed ceramic tile contractor in Bridgewater for many years prior to his retirement at age 75. John was a member of the Green Knoll Fire Company in Bridgewater and a life member of the Somerville Elks #1068. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 507, the Montague Fire Department Fire Police, and the Triad-Sheriffs Department of Montague. John also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. John was predeceased by his parents, Wasyl and Katherine (Shum) Reznik; his brother, Nicholas Rasnak; and his sister, Julia Harabin. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lucille (Borawsky) Reznik, of Montague; his sons, John Reznik Jr., of Franklin, W.Va., Tom Reznik and wife, Karen, of Dayton, Va., James Reznik and wife, JoAnn, of Hillsborough, Bruce Reznik, of Hillsborough, and Brian Reznik Sr. and wife, Marita, of Stillwater; and his grandchildren, Diane Reznik, John Reznik III, Michael Reznik, Wayne Reznik, Casey Reznik, Brian Reznik Jr., Holly Reznik, Hannah Reznik, Adam Reznik, Travis Reznik and Lauren Reznik. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Hailey and Carly Tarnoski, Juliet Wallace, and Henry, Caroline and Stella Reznik; and his niece, Joyce Rasnak-Speri. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 Route 206, Sandyston. John will be laid to rest in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019