John Thomas Cvelic
John Thomas Cvelic passed away August 7, 2020 at the side of his family in Croatia. Beloved husband to Natasa & stepfather to Luka & Matija, son to Matthew & Mary, brother to Allen, brother-in-law to Martina, uncle to Mia, brother-in-law to Igor, great friend to many. John was a recipient of a Bachelors of Science at Montclair State University and licensed CPA. His kindness, tolerance, and loving nature will be forever cherished by all that knew him. May he rest in peace forever in God's eternal light. Funeral and burial already held in Croatia. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
