Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tracy Pinner


1949 - 2020
John Tracy Pinner Obituary
STOCKHOLM - John Tracy Pinner, 70, passed away with his wife, Robin, at his side, Monday April 6, 2020. John was born Sept. 15, 1949, in Nevada, Mo., to Garland Eugene and Margaret Jean (Tracy) Pinner. John was a resident of Missouri and Pittsburg, Kan.
John was a paralegal for Robert Bloodgood Esq. and also was a weekend golf starter at the Crystal Springs Country Club. He attended Pittsburg University in Kansas and received his degree in music from Colorado State University. John had a beautiful tenor voice and sang opera in local churches and in Carnegie Hall.
John was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Anne Brown. John is survived by his loving wife, Robin (Klemm) Pinner. John is survived by his brother-in-law, Nyle Brown, along with his many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home; for condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
