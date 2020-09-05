John W. Tennant
Highland Lakes - John W. Tennant, age 68 of Highland Lakes, passed away on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Hospital in Wayne.
Born in Grand Rapids, MI, John was raised by the late Robert and Carolina (Hardenberg) Tennant. He grew up in North Caldwell and lived in Wayne and Hamburg before settling in Highland Lakes thirty years ago. John had attended William Paterson College and worked as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance.
John will be remembered as a sensitive, fun, loving, and kind man. He was supportive, especially of his daughter, Lindsey. He loved living in Highland Lakes. An avid skier, John enjoyed trips to Mad River Glen and Sugar Bush in Vermont. He had a passion for skiing.
Predeceased by his parents, John is survived by his loving daughter, Lindsey Tennant of Highland Lakes; ex-wife Mary Trinchese of Murrells Inlet, SC; sister, Janet Morse-Church and husband Bill, of West Milford; niece and nephew Jennilee and Jason Morse; and his loyal grand-dog, Hailey "Puppers" Tennant.
Visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 from 4-8PM at the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany Christian Services (Bethany.org
)