Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
NEWTON - John Zamos, 87, of Newton, passed away peacefully at home with family and in the care of Compassionate Care Hospital as the result of complications related to Alzheimer's Disease on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
John spent his life in service to the community and evidenced his love of children of all ages through his many years as a teacher, coach, friend and mentor.
A 1949 graduate of Newton High School, John served in the United States Army after high school and graduated from Seton Hall University with a degree in education. John taught at Merriam Avenue Elementary School from the time it opened until retiring in 1998 with over 35 years.
John coached for over 35 years at various sports camps including the Mott-Leeney Camp at Newark Academy and several local sports teams including Newton High School women's basketball and softball. In 1966, he was appointed as head coach to the Newton High School baseball team and held that position for 17 years. John received "Coach of the Year" numerous times and led his teams to several championship seasons turning young boys and girls into respectful, courteous, honest, and confident young men and women along the way. In addition to coaching, John worked with local youth by serving as a referee, official and umpire for over 50 years.
In his younger years, John played basketball, baseball, and football receiving MVP in each of these sports during his high school career. He played all three sports in the military while stationed at Fort Picket in Virginia and then in Germany.
After finishing his military career, John continued his athletic career playing semi-pro football for over 10 years, receiving MVP during his tenure with the Franklin Miners. He played 12 years of semi-pro baseball for the Newton AA and 15 years for the County Cardinals. Fittingly, John was inducted into the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame in 1978 and served actively as president for several years.
A large part of John's character was his remarkable and, at times, questionable sense of humor, genuine love of people and animals, and kindness toward others. A childhood friend shared that when playing with army figures, John would never play war but instead designed his figures into teams of football and baseball sports teams.
John was born and raised in Newton and his father, Adam, owned the renowned "Candy Kitchen" in Newton for many years. The original stained-glass windows are still intact to this day on Spring Street.
Following retirement from teaching, John and his beloved wife, Joanne, enjoyed many travel experiences with dear and lasting friends to Greece, Mexico, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Alaska, Hawaii, the Soviet Union, China, Egypt, Canada, Prague and Budapest.
John was married to his wife, Joanne, for 52 years. They had two children, Joey (deceased in 2001) and Cindy. One year ago, Cindy, her husband, Allan Cooper, and wife, Joanne, sold their homes and moved in together for the sole purpose of loving and caring for John in the late stages of Alzheimer's.
In addition to his wife, Joanne, daughter, Cindy, and son-in-law, Allan, John is survived by his brother Jim's children, David and wife, Sharon, Diane and Ellie, Susie and husband, Jovanny. John also leaves nieces, Stephanie, Stacy, Heather, and nephew, Bill, and their mother, Dottie Davis, as well as niece, Michelle.
John now joins his mother and father, Annastasia and Adam Zamos, brother, Jim Zamos and wife, Franny, brother-in-law, Bill Davis and his own daughter, Joey.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Christ Episcopal Church, Church Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 350 Sparta Avenue, Building B, Suite 2, Sparta, NJ 07871. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 14, 2019