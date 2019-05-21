BLAIRSTOWN - Jon "Tom" Cramer, 69, a long-time resident of Blairstown, passed away on May 18, 2019, in Newton.

He was a graduate of Blairstown High School and attended the New Jersey State Police Academy, Manasquan. He retired as a Detective Sergeant after 26 years on the Blairstown Police Department, Blairstown. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church, and a monitor of the Board of Deacons, a member of the Blairstown Shade Tree Organization and the NRA.

He is survived by two nephews, Eric and Evan Cramer and a niece, Ashley Katona. He was predeceased by his father, Oties, brother, Oties, and mother, Lorna Cramer.

A period of visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24. Interment will follow at the Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Route 94, Blairstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Blairstown Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 389, Blairstown, NJ or The First Presbyterian Church of Blairstown, P.O. Box 389, Blairstown, NJ. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 21, 2019