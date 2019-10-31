|
|
HARDYSTON - Jordin Tenk, 15 years old, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Born to Jessica Ezzo and Jason Tenk in Pompton Plains, he has lived in Vernon and most recently moved to Hardyston a few weeks ago.
Jordin was a sophomore at Vernon TownshipHigh School and took great joy in hiking, the outdoors, waterfalls and video games.
Jordin is the beloved son of Jessica Ezzo, of Franklin, and Jason Tenk and stepmom, Sandi, of Vernon; dear brother of Dustin Ezzo, of Vernon, Peyton and Aiden Tenk, of Vernon, and Trent, Bobby and Kane Smith, of Franklin; grandson of Adrienne and Ray Ottenbreit, Frank and Anna Ezzo, and Cheryl and Nick Tenk; nephew of Matt Tenk, Jessica Tenk-Marines and Steven Marines, Franci Hric, Brandy Bazylevich, Shawn Ezzo and Crystal Miller; and is also survived by many cousins.
The family will receive their friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 31, 2019