The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
Jose Anthony Figueroa Obituary
WANTAGE - Jose Anthony Figueroa, 53, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Newton Medical Center.
Born in New York City, Tony grew up in Ozone Park, N.Y., and moved to Sussex County in 1999.
In his younger years, Tony loved to drag race and had an interest in motorcycles. After moving to Sussex County, he worked with his brother, owning and operating The Double "S" Diner in Wantage for many years. He then owned and operated the McAfee Diner.
After retiring from the diner business, Tony had been employed by Centenary College in Hackettstown and was last employed as the operations manager at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Greensburg, Pa. He also enjoyed volunteering for the SPCA for several years.
Tony was predeceased by his father, Antonio Figueroa, in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Charlene; his son, Michael Anthony Figueroa; his daughter, Cheyenne Lee Figueroa; his stepdaughter, Kerstin Crane; his mother, Ana (Ortiz) Figueroa; his brother, Eric Anthony Figueroa Sr., and his wife, Laura; his nephew, Eric Anthony Figueroa Jr.; his former sister-in-law, Rene Macaluso, of Sussex; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to an education fund that will be set up for his children. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
