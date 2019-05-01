NEWTON - Jose Ivan Rodriguez-Torres, 93, of Newton, passed away at home peacefully with his loving family at his side Sunday, April 28, 2019, following a long illness.

Born and raised in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he came to New York City when he was 16 years old. Jose later brought his family to the Bronx, N.Y., where they lived for many years. In 1953, he returned to Puerto Rico and stayed there until moving to Newton in 2008.

Son of the late Julio Antonio Rodriguez and Ambrosia Torres, Jose had proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Injured and captured, Jose was a prisoner of war for six months. Following his military service, Mr. Rodriguez-Torres earned his master's degree. He later became an ordained minister where he served many years at several churches in Puerto Rico. A talented craftsman, he enjoyed working with ceramics.

Jose was pre-deceased by his wife, Angelina Pascal, in 2016 as well as 23 siblings. Survivors include his daughter, with whom he resided, Diane and her husband, Luis Ponce, of Newton; his brother, Julio Antonio Rodriguez-Torres, of Bronx, N.Y.; his sister, Katie Rodriguez, of Long Island, N.Y.; as well as his three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 3, immediately followed by funeral services at noon in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Interment will follow in the Newton Cemetery. Online condolences are being offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 1, 2019