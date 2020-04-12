Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Maglioli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Maglioli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Maglioli Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Joseph A. Maglioli, 85, of Andover Township, previously of Cazenovia, N.Y., died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.
Born and raised in Scranton, Pa., Joseph was a self-employed car salesman in upstate New York before his retirement in 2003.
The son of the late Anthony and Maria Maglioli, Joseph was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Maglioli, and his brother, Biagio Maglioli and wife, Florence. Joseph is survived by his three sons, Bernard Maglioli and wife, Diane, Dante Maglioli and wife, Doris, and Cris Craft and wife, Andrea; his three daughters, Joanne Gaspari, Lynne Reck and husband, Orlando, and Cookie Aiello and husband, Tom. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -