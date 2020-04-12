|
|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Joseph A. Maglioli, 85, of Andover Township, previously of Cazenovia, N.Y., died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.
Born and raised in Scranton, Pa., Joseph was a self-employed car salesman in upstate New York before his retirement in 2003.
The son of the late Anthony and Maria Maglioli, Joseph was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Maglioli, and his brother, Biagio Maglioli and wife, Florence. Joseph is survived by his three sons, Bernard Maglioli and wife, Diane, Dante Maglioli and wife, Doris, and Cris Craft and wife, Andrea; his three daughters, Joanne Gaspari, Lynne Reck and husband, Orlando, and Cookie Aiello and husband, Tom. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020