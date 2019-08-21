|
SUSSEX - Joseph C. Polyi was born in Franklin on Sept. 21, 1940, at home, which he was always proud to say, to Joseph A. and Olga (Cherepy) Polyi.
He was a dedicated family man, an avid trout fisherman and an organic gardener. He never missed a football game, wrestling match, event, Parris Island USMC, academy or college graduation of either of his two sons, Joseph Jr. and Thomas Polyi, of whom he was so proud. He married the love of his life, Dolores (Ferretti) Polyi, on Aug. 22, 1964. His wife of 54 years was the "catch" of this old fisherman's life.
He always went the extra mile to make holidays and family gatherings special. He and his wife made Christmas especially magical for their sons, grandson, nephews and nieces. He was always ready and willing to help anyone in need, whether stranded and in need of a ride or a dollar or a helping hand, he was always there at any hour.
He retired from Sussex County Plumbing Supply in June 2003, and spent as much time as possible with his grandson, Cristian, born in 2004. It was magical watching them doing things together, especially fishing.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dolores (Ferretti) Polyi; sons, Joseph C. and wife, Crystal Polyi, and grandson, Cristian Polyi, of Coolbaugh, Pa., and Thomas M. and wife, Ellen Polyi, of Camp Verde, Ariz.; sisters, Nancy Stowell and Susan Polyi; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Wes Demarest, Bruno and Diane Ferretti, Chuck and Gerry France, Larry Ferretti and Kathleen; and many beloved nephews and nieces; his 104-year-old cousin, Helen (Barta) Kaposi, of Hamburg; 102-year-old cousin, Emma (Toth) Zurey; and 100-year-old aunt, Virginia (Dowe) Cherepy. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph in 1982, and Olga in 2007, and sister-in-law, Alice (Ferretti) Demarest in 2018. He was surrounded by loved ones, in good spirits and good humor and will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 24, with services at noon, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 21, 2019